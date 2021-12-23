Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $15.99. 6,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 424,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

