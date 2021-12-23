Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading 8.6% Higher

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $14.44. 4,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 465,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRLD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $626.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $456,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Combs purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

