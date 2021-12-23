Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,800 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $167,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $131,052.90.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $56,466.45.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $344,820.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $55,335.72.

SPT stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.51. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

