Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Buys Shares of 6,382 iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,043,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,947,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,733,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $68.27 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94.

