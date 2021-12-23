Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New $119,000 Investment in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

GOED stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $280.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $16.82.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

In other news, CFO Maria Johnson acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $30,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Fouerti acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $880,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 564,076 shares of company stock worth $1,233,415. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

