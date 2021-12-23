Privatix Hits One Day Volume of $29,085.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Privatix coin can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Privatix has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Privatix has a market cap of $68,456.02 and $29,085.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.14 or 0.00209544 BTC.

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

