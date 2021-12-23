ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Gap Down to $68.91

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.91, but opened at $67.00. ProShares Ultra Financials shares last traded at $66.85, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

