Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 64.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.