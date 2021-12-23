Prudential Financial Inc Buys 300,000 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Stock

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE NTG opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $33.86.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,277,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $802,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.