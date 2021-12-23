Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

PUK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE PUK opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. Prudential has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 23.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 12.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 2.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 71,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

