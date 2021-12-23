Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $385.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $359.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.54.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $365.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $369.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.32 and its 200 day moving average is $318.70.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after acquiring an additional 137,018 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,052,000 after acquiring an additional 88,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

