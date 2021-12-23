Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 27.4% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 79.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 110.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 311,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $344.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.80. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 120.61% and a return on equity of 21.34%.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

