Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.18. 2,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 53,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

The company has a market cap of $692.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

