Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.03). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 563.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 139,931 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 326,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 333,240 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

