Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Increased by Analyst

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) – Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exco Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $15.25 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Shares of XTC opened at C$9.63 on Thursday. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of C$8.82 and a 12 month high of C$11.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

