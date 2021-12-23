Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.50. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

