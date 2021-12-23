QASH Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. QASH has a market capitalization of $20.94 million and approximately $143,937.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One QASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00209472 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

