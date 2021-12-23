Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will post $2.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the lowest is $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $10.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $10.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $9.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

DGX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,375. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $173.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

