R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Holdings Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 117.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.9% in the second quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 796,434 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $24.18 on Thursday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

