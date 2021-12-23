Radicle Market Capitalization Achieves $225.48 Million (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for about $10.50 or 0.00020695 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Radicle has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Radicle has a total market cap of $225.48 million and $9.50 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00042906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle (CRYPTO:RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,999,040 coins and its circulating supply is 21,469,587 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place. Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network. “

Radicle Coin Trading

