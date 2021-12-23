Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $34,572.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $34,572.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,848.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.55 or 0.08091377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.00322155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.97 or 0.00906814 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00073882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.29 or 0.00424353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.00255823 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

