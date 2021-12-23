Raydium Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $7.25 or 0.00015057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $569.14 million and approximately $75.33 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.47 or 0.08103690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,251.65 or 1.00222963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00073436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,510,894 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.