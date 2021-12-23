Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,895 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Netflix worth $266,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Netflix by 4.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Netflix by 56.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Netflix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Netflix by 9.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 427 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $614.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $644.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $272.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.