Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,429 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $173,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 338.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,639,000 after purchasing an additional 47,994 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.22 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.25 and a 200-day moving average of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

