Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,814 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NIKE were worth $220,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $165.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $261.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

