Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $134,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $192.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.32. The company has a market capitalization of $225.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

