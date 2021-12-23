Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $179,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,876,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,554,000 after purchasing an additional 679,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,083,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,338,000 after purchasing an additional 578,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

