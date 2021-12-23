Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $200.27 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,948,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,942 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $200,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $135,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $183,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67.

