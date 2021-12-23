Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 33,415 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,927,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,415 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $830,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.81 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $475.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.