Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,763,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,760 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of MGP Ingredients worth $244,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 226,421 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 442,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,937,000 after acquiring an additional 175,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,059,000 after acquiring an additional 158,203 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 112,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.23. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $273,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $119,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,248 shares of company stock valued at $821,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

