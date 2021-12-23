RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Up 9.8%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s share price shot up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.22. 106,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,200,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. UBS Group downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $33,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,527 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,828. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after acquiring an additional 160,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,574 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in RealReal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 897,537 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 18.2% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after buying an additional 633,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RealReal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after buying an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

