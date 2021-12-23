Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Christian John Taubman Sells 2,668 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Christian John Taubman sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $106,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of RDFN opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
RDFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.23.
About Redfin
Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.