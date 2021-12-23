Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Christian John Taubman Sells 2,668 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Christian John Taubman sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $106,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RDFN opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 24.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Redfin by 13.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Redfin by 16,944.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Redfin by 4,020.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 562,900 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

