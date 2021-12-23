Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $318.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.14 and a 200-day moving average of $301.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.