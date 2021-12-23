Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,756 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Perficient by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $127.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.69. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

