Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $186.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.48 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

