Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of 3M by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,377,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 14.3% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 9,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

MMM opened at $172.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day moving average of $187.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

