Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

AB stock opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.44%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

