Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $281,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

DOCU stock opened at $153.85 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.51 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.