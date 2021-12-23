Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $496,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $614.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

