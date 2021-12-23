Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIY stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

