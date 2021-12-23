Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $128.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.25. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $133.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

