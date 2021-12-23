Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 533,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,519,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 177,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV opened at $132.05 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $133.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.14. The company has a market capitalization of $233.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.