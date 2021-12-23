Refereum (RFR) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.30 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Refereum has a market cap of $66.84 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00043205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.35 or 0.00210403 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

