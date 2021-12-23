Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Regency Centers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,063. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

REG stock opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

