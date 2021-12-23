Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Regency Centers and Cousins Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.02 billion 12.29 $44.89 million $1.95 37.41 Cousins Properties $740.34 million 7.90 $237.28 million $0.82 47.95

Cousins Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regency Centers. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Regency Centers pays out 128.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties pays out 151.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 29.44% 5.00% 2.82% Cousins Properties 16.36% 2.73% 1.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Regency Centers and Cousins Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 9 6 0 2.40 Cousins Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75

Regency Centers currently has a consensus price target of $72.93, indicating a potential downside of 0.02%. Cousins Properties has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.72%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Cousins Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers. The company was founded by Martin Edward Stein, Sr. and Joan Wellhouse Newton in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.