Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Relx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Relx by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,341. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

