Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.