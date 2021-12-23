Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ XPDI opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $33,574,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 89.9% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,372 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $15,030,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 200.0% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,494.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,196,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,186 shares during the last quarter.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.