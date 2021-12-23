Reviewing Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ryan Specialty Group and Willis Towers Watson Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Willis Towers Watson Public 0 6 5 1 2.58

Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.88, suggesting a potential downside of 10.92%. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus price target of $250.84, suggesting a potential upside of 5.83%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Ryan Specialty Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group 1.46% 104.08% 2.60% Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.23 $68.10 million N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 3.16 $996.00 million $17.69 13.40

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Ryan Specialty Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses in helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

