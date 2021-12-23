Reviewing Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) & Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Paradigm Medical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 3.79% 6.32% 4.17% Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Paradigm Medical Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $187.13 million 2.10 -$620,000.00 $0.39 50.90 Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paradigm Medical Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tactile Systems Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tactile Systems Technology and Paradigm Medical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus target price of $53.33, suggesting a potential upside of 168.68%.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Paradigm Medical Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. It possesses a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Tactile Systems Technology was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in design, development and sale of technology diagnostic eye care instruments and related products for early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders. The company was founded in October 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

